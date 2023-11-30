Miro Heiskanen will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames face off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Heiskanen against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Heiskanen has a point in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 20 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 20 Games 5 12 Points 5 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 5

