Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Runnels County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscoe High School at Ballinger High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Borden County High School at Ballinger High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winters High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
