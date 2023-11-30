The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 245.5 points.

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -7.5 245.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 245.5 points in five of 17 games this season.

San Antonio has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio is 6-11-0 ATS this year.

The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 5 29.4% 122.5 233 121.5 244.9 236.4 Spurs 5 29.4% 110.5 233 123.4 244.9 229.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). On the road, it is .375 (3-5-0).

The Spurs average 11 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Hawks give up (121.5).

San Antonio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 121.5 points.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Spurs and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 6-11 4-7 12-5 Hawks 5-12 1-2 10-7

Spurs vs. Hawks Point Insights

Spurs Hawks 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 122.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 123.4 Points Allowed (PG) 121.5 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 6-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

