Spurs vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 245.5 points.
Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-7.5
|245.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 245.5 points in five of 17 games this season.
- San Antonio has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio is 6-11-0 ATS this year.
- The Spurs have been victorious in two, or 12.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +240 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info
Spurs vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|5
|29.4%
|122.5
|233
|121.5
|244.9
|236.4
|Spurs
|5
|29.4%
|110.5
|233
|123.4
|244.9
|229.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (3-6-0). On the road, it is .375 (3-5-0).
- The Spurs average 11 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Hawks give up (121.5).
- San Antonio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 121.5 points.
Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|6-11
|4-7
|12-5
|Hawks
|5-12
|1-2
|10-7
Spurs vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Spurs
|Hawks
|110.5
|122.5
|24
|2
|2-0
|4-3
|2-0
|6-1
|123.4
|121.5
|28
|26
|6-2
|3-0
|3-5
|3-0
