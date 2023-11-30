The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) will try to break a 12-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 49.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 1-2 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 21st.

The Spurs' 110.5 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 121.5 the Hawks give up.

San Antonio has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 121.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 112.6 points per game, compared to 108.1 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 120.9 points per game at home, and 126.1 on the road.

San Antonio is allowing fewer points at home (120.9 per game) than on the road (126.1).

The Spurs average 1.4 more assists per game at home (29.7) than on the road (28.3).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Injuries