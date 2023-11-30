Top Player Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Hawks on November 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: +120)
|2.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 19.2 points Wembanyama scores per game are 2.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.
- He has collected 9.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (10.5).
- Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Wembanyama has hit 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
|10.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
- The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Young on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (25.6).
- His per-game rebound average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
- Young's year-long assist average -- 10.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Young has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
- Thursday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5. That's 0.9 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
- Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Thursday's prop bet.
- His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his over/under on Thursday.
