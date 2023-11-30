Having won four straight on the road, the Dallas Stars play at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

The Flames' matchup with the Stars can be seen on ESPN+ and BSSW

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Stars Flames 7-4 CGY 11/1/2023 Flames Stars 4-3 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 56 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 67 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 20 10 10 20 18 7 50.6% Jason Robertson 20 6 13 19 16 14 - Roope Hintz 19 8 10 18 5 6 51.4% Matt Duchene 19 6 11 17 5 11 56.3% Wyatt Johnston 20 9 7 16 9 7 48.2%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames concede 3.3 goals per game (72 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Flames' 64 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Flames have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Flames Key Players