The Dallas Stars (13-5-2) are road favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Calgary Flames (9-10-3, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Thursday starts at 9:00 PM ET from Scotiabank Saddledome on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Flames Betting Trends

Calgary has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 12 of their 18 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

This season the Flames have four wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Calgary has a record of 1-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.0 3.80 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.80 2.90 10 27.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 5-4-1 6.3 3.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.20 3.00 1 3.4% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

