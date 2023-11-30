The Dallas Stars (13-5-2), winners of four straight road games, visit the Calgary Flames (9-10-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Flames (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 18 times this season, and have gone 12-6 in those games.

Dallas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Dallas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 10 of 20 games this season.

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Flames Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 67 (15th) Goals 64 (19th) 56 (6th) Goals Allowed 72 (22nd) 13 (19th) Power Play Goals 8 (26th) 8 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (12th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas hit the over six times.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars are ranked 15th in the league with 67 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Stars are ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 56 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.