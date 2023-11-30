Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Taylor County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Merkel High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holliday High School at Jim Ned High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merkel High School at Roscoe High School
- Game Time: 3:40 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paint Creek High School at Trent High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
