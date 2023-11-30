Thursday's game that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) versus the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 65-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Bobcats enter this matchup following a 60-52 loss to Texas A&M-CC on Sunday.

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Texas State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 65, Texas State 58

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners have tied for the first-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 124) on November 11

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 259) on November 17

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 40.5 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

13.6 PTS, 2 STL, 43.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Timia Jefferson: 10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%

10.8 PTS, 37.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gara Beth Self: 8 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 68.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 57 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.

