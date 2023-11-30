The Texas State Bobcats (3-4) are big, 18.5-point underdogs against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (5-1) at Moody Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Texas State vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -18.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobcats Betting Records & Stats

Texas State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in four of seven outings.

Texas State has a 135.0-point average over/under in its contests this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Texas State has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Texas State (3-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 9.6% more often than Texas (2-4-0) this season.

Texas State vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 6 100% 82.0 147 67.2 137.2 147.0 Texas State 4 57.1% 65.0 147 70.0 137.2 137.1

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

The Bobcats average only 2.2 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (67.2).

Texas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas State vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-4-0 1-2 4-2-0 Texas State 3-4-0 0-0 4-3-0

Texas State vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas State 17-1 Home Record 4-10 4-6 Away Record 7-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

