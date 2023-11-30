The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 139.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Butler Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Butler has covered six times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

