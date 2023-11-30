Thursday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Tech vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.2)

Butler (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game, 278th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.7 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball.

Texas Tech averages 35 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Texas Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 27.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.2%.

Texas Tech has committed 12 turnovers per game (181st in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.