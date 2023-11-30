The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Texas Tech vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 73.3 136th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 69 141st 357th 27.4 Rebounds 32.7 114th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9 133rd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.9 186th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

