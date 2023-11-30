Thursday's contest at Don Haskins Center has the Colorado State Rams (5-0) going head to head against the UTEP Miners (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 win for Colorado State.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Miners secured a 95-88 win over North Alabama.

UTEP vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 69, UTEP 61

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners captured their signature win of the season on November 11, when they took down the UMKC Kangaroos, who rank No. 258 in our computer rankings, 62-60.

UTEP has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 at home over UMKC (No. 258) on November 11

95-88 at home over North Alabama (No. 297) on November 26

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Adhel Tac: 8.0 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8.0 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahri Petree: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners average 68.9 points per game (146th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a -10 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

