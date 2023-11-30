How to Watch the UTEP vs. Colorado State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTEP vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison
- The Rams' 74.6 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 70.3 the Miners give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.3 points, Colorado State is 2-0.
- UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.
- The Miners score 68.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 48.4 the Rams give up.
- When UTEP puts up more than 48.4 points, it is 4-2.
- Colorado State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Miners are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (29.3%).
UTEP Leaders
- Jane Asinde: 17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Delma Zita: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Adhel Tac: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Mahri Petree: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Lamar
|L 56-44
|McArthur Center
|11/23/2023
|TCU
|L 85-56
|McArthur Center
|11/26/2023
|North Alabama
|W 95-88
|Don Haskins Center
|11/30/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/3/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Portland
|-
|Don Haskins Center
