The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTEP vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 74.6 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 70.3 the Miners give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Colorado State is 2-0.

UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.

The Miners score 68.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 48.4 the Rams give up.

When UTEP puts up more than 48.4 points, it is 4-2.

Colorado State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Miners are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (29.3%).

UTEP Leaders

Jane Asinde: 17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

17.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Erin Wilson: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Delma Zita: 7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7 PTS, 2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Adhel Tac: 8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Mahri Petree: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Schedule