The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) face the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UTSA Stats Insights

This season, the Roadrunners have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 41.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

In games UTSA shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Cardinals are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Roadrunners sit at 40th.

The Roadrunners average 77 points per game, only one more point than the 76 the Cardinals give up.

When UTSA totals more than 76 points, it is 3-1.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UTSA fared better in home games last year, posting 70 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game on the road.

The Roadrunners gave up 71.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 83.5 on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, UTSA fared better in home games last season, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 6.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark in away games.

UTSA Upcoming Schedule