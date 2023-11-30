How to Watch the UTSA vs. Texas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) battle the Texas State Bobcats (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 61.5 the Roadrunners give up.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Texas State is 3-1.
- UTSA is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The 61.7 points per game the Roadrunners average are only 4.7 more points than the Bobcats give up (57).
- UTSA is 4-1 when scoring more than 57 points.
- Texas State is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 61.7 points.
- The Roadrunners are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Bobcats allow to opponents (36%).
- The Bobcats' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.1 higher than the Roadrunners have conceded.
UTSA Leaders
- Kyra White: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Elyssa Coleman: 8 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 41.8 FG%
- Maya Linton: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Idara Udo: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 40.6 FG%
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 70-66
|College Park Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 63-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 63-56
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|UTEP
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Houston
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
