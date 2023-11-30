Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Wilbarger County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 10:20 AM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon High School at Bethesda Christian School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
