Brock High School plays away from home against Paradise High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, December 1.

Brock vs. Paradise Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Mineral Wells, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wise County Games This Week

Decatur High School at Brownwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Abilene High School at Aledo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

