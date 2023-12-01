Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County Today - December 1
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Burnet County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Burnet County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burnet High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Live Oak Classical School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meyer Public High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitney High School at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
