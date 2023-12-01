Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Crosby County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loop High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
