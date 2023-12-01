Devin Vassell and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Vassell produced 25 points and four assists in a 137-135 loss against the Hawks.

In this article we will look at Vassell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 18.6 Rebounds -- 3.5 Assists -- 2.8 PRA -- 24.9 PR -- 22.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Vassell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Vassell has made 6.7 shots per game, which accounts for 11.5% of his team's total makes.

Vassell's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 106 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are 24th in the league, giving up 27.2 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Vassell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 30 10 9 5 1 0 3 12/2/2022 35 25 4 3 5 1 0 11/23/2022 32 26 4 8 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.