Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Erath County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Shelby County
  • Shackelford County
  • Nacogdoches County
  • Grayson County
  • Jackson County
  • Refugio County

    • Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Stephenville High School at Anna High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Birdville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.