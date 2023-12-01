Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Franklin High School vs. Lorena High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin High School is on the road versus Lorena High School on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin High vs. Lorena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Lovelady High School at Mart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Athens, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.