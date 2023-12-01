2023 Hero World Challenge Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Brian Harman is in the lead (-5). Tune in to see the second round from Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.
How to Watch the 2023 Hero World Challenge
- Start Time: 10:51 AM ET
- Venue: Albany
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, NBC
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel, NBC
Hero World Challenge Leaderboard
Hero World Challenge Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
