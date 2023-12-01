The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 58.9 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 55.6 the Red Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 55.6 points, Houston Christian is 3-1.

Texas Tech is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.9 points.

The Red Raiders put up 5.6 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies give up (66.9).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.

Houston Christian has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

The Red Raiders shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies allow defensively.

Houston Christian Leaders

Kennedy Wilson: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) N'Denasija Collins: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Enya Maguire: 9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Amy Cotton: 4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

4.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Jo Oly: 4.4 PTS, 32.6 FG%

Houston Christian Schedule