The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • In games Houston shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 120th.
  • The Cougars record 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.
  • Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston put up 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
  • The Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 away from home.
  • Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Utah W 76-66 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Dayton W 69-55 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Montana W 79-44 Fertitta Center
12/1/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice - Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State - Fertitta Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.