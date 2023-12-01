The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

In games Houston shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 120th.

The Cougars record 76.3 points per game, eight more points than the 68.3 the Musketeers allow.

Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston put up 77.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

The Cougars surrendered 54.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 away from home.

Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.8, 39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule