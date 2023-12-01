Friday's contest that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Houston. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Houston -8.5

Houston -8.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -450, Xavier +320

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)



Xavier (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 1-6-0 and the Musketeers are 3-3-0. The two teams average 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 76.3 points per game (166th in college basketball) while giving up 49.0 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +191 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 27.3 points per game.

Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.7 boards. It is pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.0 per outing.

Houston knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (132nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 27.9% rate.

The Cougars average 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (41st in college basketball), and allow 66.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has won the turnover battle by 8.0 turnovers per game, committing 7.7 (second in college basketball play) while forcing 15.7 (26th in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (127th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 120th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 34.7.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Xavier forces 13.0 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.