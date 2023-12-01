The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Iowa State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.

The Cyclones put up 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons give up.

Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

DePaul has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 47th.

The Blue Demons score 14.1 more points per game (70) than the Cyclones give up (55.9).

DePaul is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa State played better when playing at home last season, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in away games.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.

Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum 12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

DePaul Upcoming Schedule