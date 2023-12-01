How to Watch Iowa State vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Iowa State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.
- The Cyclones put up 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons give up.
- Iowa State is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
- DePaul has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 47th.
- The Blue Demons score 14.1 more points per game (70) than the Cyclones give up (55.9).
- DePaul is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 80.6 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa State played better when playing at home last season, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in away games.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.
- The Blue Demons conceded 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, DePaul drained fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|L 89-79
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Wintrust Arena
