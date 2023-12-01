The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Jayhawks have a 54.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.
  • The Jayhawks put up 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.
  • Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 30th.
  • The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.
  • UConn has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69.0).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (70.1).
  • At home, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.8.
  • At home, UConn knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.