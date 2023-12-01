The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

This season, the Jayhawks have a 54.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.7% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

In games Kansas shoots better than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.

The Jayhawks put up 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.

Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 30th.

The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24.0 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks give up to opponents.

UConn has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Jayhawks ceded 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than when playing on the road (69.0).

Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (70.1).

At home, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 65.8.

At home, UConn knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule