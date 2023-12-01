On Friday, December 1, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Huntsville High School will face Port Neches-Groves High School in Huntsville, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Port Neches vs. Huntsville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Huntsville, TX

Huntsville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Happy High School at Westbrook High School