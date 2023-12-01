Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Rusk County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leveretts Chapel High School at Carlisle High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1

5:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Henderson, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Beckville High School at Tatum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Tatum, TX

How to Stream: Watch Here

Martins Mill High School at Tatum High School