The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) will hope to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers average 15.2 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bearkats allow (67.8).

The Bearkats score 11.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Rattlers allow (81.6).

The Bearkats shoot 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers allow defensively.

The Rattlers shoot 33.9% from the field, just 7.8 lower than the Bearkats concede.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3 BLK, 49.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3 BLK, 49.1 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 9.8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

9.8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Diana Rosenthal: 13 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

13 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Sydnee Kemp: 14 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

14 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Kassidy Dixon: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.6 FG%

