The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) will hope to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston vs. Florida A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers average 15.2 fewer points per game (52.6) than the Bearkats allow (67.8).
  • The Bearkats score 11.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Rattlers allow (81.6).
  • The Bearkats shoot 35.1% from the field, 11.7% lower than the Rattlers allow defensively.
  • The Rattlers shoot 33.9% from the field, just 7.8 lower than the Bearkats concede.

Sam Houston Leaders

  • Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 3 BLK, 49.1 FG%
  • Kaylee Jefferson: 9.8 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Diana Rosenthal: 13 PTS, 3.2 STL, 25.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Sydnee Kemp: 14 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
  • Kassidy Dixon: 6.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 40.6 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Schreiner W 96-43 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ Texas State W 66-62 Strahan Arena
11/25/2023 UTSA L 63-56 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/1/2023 Florida A&M - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/10/2023 Texas College - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

