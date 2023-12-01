Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in San Patricio County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in San Patricio County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
San Patricio County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wimberley High School at Sinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
