Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Smith County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Kilgore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Longview , TX
- Conference: 4A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
