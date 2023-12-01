Looking for how to watch high school football games in Somervell County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Somervell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Glen Rose High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Glen Rose, TX

Glen Rose, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Rose High School at West Plains High School