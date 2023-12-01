Spurs vs. Pelicans December 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Southwest Division rivals face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (3-9) at Smoothie King Center, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games
- November 18 at home vs the Grizzlies
- November 22 at home vs the Clippers
- November 30 at home vs the Hawks
- November 26 at the Nuggets
- November 20 at home vs the Clippers
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Devin Vassell is putting up 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's making 55% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Keldon Johnson is putting up 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Spurs are getting 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.
- Tre Jones gives the Spurs 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game while posting 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2 made treys per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Dyson Daniels posts 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Spurs
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|111.4
|115.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|36%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.