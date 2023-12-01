Southwest Division rivals face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) welcome in the San Antonio Spurs (3-9) at Smoothie King Center, beginning on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 1.7 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell is putting up 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's making 55% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Keldon Johnson is putting up 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Spurs are getting 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Zach Collins this season.

Tre Jones gives the Spurs 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game while posting 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80% from beyond the arc (third in NBA) with 2 made treys per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Dyson Daniels posts 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Pelicans Spurs 111.4 Points Avg. 111.4 115.2 Points Allowed Avg. 124.5 46.5% Field Goal % 46.5% 36% Three Point % 35.5%

