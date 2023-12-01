The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -12.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 236.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 235.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio has a 7-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spurs have won in two, or 11.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +525.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 6 31.6% 113.4 225.2 113.0 237.1 227.3 Spurs 8 44.4% 111.8 225.2 124.1 237.1 230.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.

This year, San Antonio is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).

The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.0 the Pelicans allow.

When it scores more than 113.0 points, San Antonio is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Spurs and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 7-11 0-0 13-5 Pelicans 11-8 0-0 8-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Spurs Pelicans 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 4-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 124.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.0 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.