Spurs vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-15) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (10-9) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-12.5
|236.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played eight games this season that have gone over 236.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 235.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio has a 7-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have won in two, or 11.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +525.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|6
|31.6%
|113.4
|225.2
|113.0
|237.1
|227.3
|Spurs
|8
|44.4%
|111.8
|225.2
|124.1
|237.1
|230.6
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.
- This year, San Antonio is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).
- The Spurs' 111.8 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 113.0 the Pelicans allow.
- When it scores more than 113.0 points, San Antonio is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|7-11
|0-0
|13-5
|Pelicans
|11-8
|0-0
|8-11
Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Spurs
|Pelicans
|111.8
|113.4
|21
|16
|4-4
|3-0
|3-5
|3-0
|124.1
|113.0
|28
|16
|1-0
|7-2
|0-1
|7-2
