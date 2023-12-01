You can find player prop bet odds for Brandon Ingram, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's over/under for Wembanyama is 19.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 9.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (9.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 22.5-point total set for Ingram on Friday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Ingram's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

Zion Williamson is scoring 24.0 points per game this season, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.