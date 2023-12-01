Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Tarrant County, Texas today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bethesda Christian School at Wichita Falls High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 1

1:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Christian School at Nazarene Christian Academy