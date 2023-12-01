Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Upton County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rankin High School at Eden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eden, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.