Zach Collins and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Collins tallied 11 points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 137-135 loss versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 23.9 23.4 PR -- 20 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Pelicans

Collins has taken 10.4 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 11.4% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.0. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113.0 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have conceded 27.2 per game, 24th in the league.

The Pelicans are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 18 6 2 2 0 0 0 12/2/2022 22 7 6 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.