The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 253rd.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks give up to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sunk fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Fordham W 59-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 Missouri State L 87-69 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 @ UT Arlington L 86-71 College Park Center
12/2/2023 SFA - Teague Center
12/6/2023 Northern Arizona - Teague Center
12/10/2023 Howard Payne - Teague Center

