The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 253rd.

The Wildcats score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.2.

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sunk fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

