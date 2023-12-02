The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score eight more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.8).
  • When it scores more than 64.8 points, Abilene Christian is 4-0.
  • SFA is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The 79 points per game the Ladyjacks score are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.2).
  • SFA has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.3 higher than the Ladyjacks have conceded.

Abilene Christian Leaders

  • Bella Earle: 11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Payton Hull: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)
  • Aspen Thornton: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
  • Addison Martin: 9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%
  • Emma Troxell: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Towson L 63-56 Navy Alumni Hall
11/26/2023 @ Navy W 87-62 Navy Alumni Hall
11/29/2023 UT Arlington W 94-76 Teague Center
12/2/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/11/2023 McMurry - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.