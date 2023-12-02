How to Watch the Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score eight more points per game (72.8) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.8).
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Abilene Christian is 4-0.
- SFA is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The 79 points per game the Ladyjacks score are 15.8 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.2).
- SFA has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- Abilene Christian has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 40.8% from the field, the same percentage the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats' 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.3 higher than the Ladyjacks have conceded.
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 11.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Payton Hull: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (21-for-42)
- Aspen Thornton: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Addison Martin: 9.6 PTS, 40.4 FG%
- Emma Troxell: 6 PTS, 40 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Abilene Christian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Towson
|L 63-56
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ Navy
|W 87-62
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/29/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 94-76
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/11/2023
|McMurry
|-
|Teague Center
