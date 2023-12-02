Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The BYU Cougars versus the Utah Utes is one of three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that has a Big 12 team in play.
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at West Virginia Mountaineers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|BYU Cougars at Utah Utes
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
