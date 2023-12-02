Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frisco Heritage High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naaman Forest High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wylie High School at Lone Star High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.