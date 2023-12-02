Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Coryell County, Texas this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Walker County
  • Brazos County
  • Jones County
  • Jefferson County
  • Bexar County
  • Newton County
  • San Patricio County
  • Sherman County
  • McLennan County
  • Kaufman County

    • Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Oglesby High School at Richland Springs High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Dublin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.