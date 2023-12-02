Saturday's game between the Rice Owls (2-5) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-75 and heavily favors Rice to come out on top. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 89, Houston Christian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-14.2)

Rice (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Rice's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and Houston Christian's is 3-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Owls are 4-2-0 and the Huskies are 4-1-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 24.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.6 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 95 per outing (363rd in college basketball).

Houston Christian loses the rebound battle by 9.4 boards on average. It collects 30 rebounds per game, 305th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.4.

Houston Christian connects on seven fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3 (363rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 10.

Houston Christian has committed 6.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 17.2 (361st in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (280th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.