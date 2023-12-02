The Dallas Stars, including Jason Robertson, are in action Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jason Robertson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:16 on the ice per game.

In five of 21 games this year, Robertson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 15 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Robertson has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

